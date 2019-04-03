Suns' Devin Booker Sprained Left Ankle vs. Jazz, X-Rays Negative

Booker limped off the court after apparently twisting his left ankle.

By Kaelen Jones
April 03, 2019

Suns guard Devin Booker suffered a sprained left ankle during Phoenix's contest against the Jazz on Wednesday night, the team announced.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, X-rays returned negative. The Suns ruled Booker out from returning to the contest.

According to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Booker suffered the injury when he caught a pass from teammate Josh Jackson. Booker was helped off the court and headed to the locker room after the play.

Entering Wednesday, Booker was averaging a team-high 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this year.

The 22-year-old Kentucky product missed several games earlier this year after undergoing hand surgery in September.

Last offseason, Booker signed a five-year max contract with the Suns worth $158 million.

