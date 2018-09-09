Suns guard Devin Booker will undergo hand surgery Monday in Los Angeles, reports ESPN.

According to ESPN, the Suns will know more about Booker's timetable to return after the procedure. He'll undergo surgery on a ligament in his hand that bothered him last season.

The news was first reported by 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

Booker signed a five-year, $158 extension earlier this summer. The 21-year-old averaged 24.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 4.7 APG last season—all career-highs.

The Suns went 24–58 last season, finishing last in the Western Conference. Phoenix drafted the No. 1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton, in the 2018 NBA draft.