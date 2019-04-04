The Milwaukee Bucks (58-20) will try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (49-29). Milwaukee is currently the second choice on the NBA championship odds at +800 (bet $100 to win $800) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com behind only the two-time defending league champion Golden State Warriors at -220 (bet $220 to win $100).

The Bucks will be catching the 76ers in the second game of a back-to-back situation after they lost 130-122 to the Atlanta Hawks as 4.5-point road favorites on Wednesday. Philadelphia has lost two straight games as a favorite but was without All-Star Joel Embiid for the third in a row due to rest. Embiid is expected to re-join the team at home and should be back in the lineup for this key matchup with Milwaukee.

The 76ers are +1200 to win the NBA championship along with the Western Conference's Houston Rockets while the Toronto Raptors are right ahead of them at +1000 on those NBA odds. The Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-105 as 2.5-point road favorites on Wednesday to keep the magic number for the Bucks to clinch the top seed at one.

Philadelphia has alternated wins and losses the last eight times in the second game of a back-to-back, and Milwaukee has dropped two of the past three meetings in the series both straight up and against the spread, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. The OVER has cashed in four straight meetings as well, so that is the best bet.

Later on Thursday, the Warriors (53-24) will look to move closer to the No. 1 seed in the West when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (35-43) as 13-point road favorites. Golden State expanded its lead over the Denver Nuggets by crushing them 116-102 as 8.5-point home favorites on Tuesday. The Nuggets are listed at +1800 to win the NBA title as the third choice from the West along with the East's Boston Celtics.

Since LeBron James was shut down for the rest of the regular season, the Lakers have split two games SU and ATS. First, they blew out the New Orleans Pelicans 130-102 as three-point underdogs last Sunday before losing 119-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder as 12.5-point underdogs on Tuesday, with each of the games taking place on the road.