Watch: Kevin Love Checks in Wearing Channing Frye’s College Jersey

Screenshot via @thecrossover

Kevin Love paid homage to Channing Frye who is retiring this season. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

Kevin Love honored Channing Frye, wearing the retiring veteran's old college jersey as he checked into the Cavaliers' loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

Frye will retire after Tuesday's game against Charlotte following 13 seasons in the NBA, and Frye started in place of Love on Sunday in his second-to-last appearance in Cleveland. When Love checked in later in the first quarter, he took off his shooting shirt and unveiled Frye's No. 45 Arizona jersey.

Love posted a picture of the two after the game. 

The 25-year-old Frye averaged 8.8 points per game for his career, but he hasn't played more than 20 minutes a game in the last four seasons.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message