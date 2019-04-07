Kevin Love honored Channing Frye, wearing the retiring veteran's old college jersey as he checked into the Cavaliers' loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

Frye will retire after Tuesday's game against Charlotte following 13 seasons in the NBA, and Frye started in place of Love on Sunday in his second-to-last appearance in Cleveland. When Love checked in later in the first quarter, he took off his shooting shirt and unveiled Frye's No. 45 Arizona jersey.

Kevin Love checks in wearing Channing Frye's college jersey 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d3YGj0oc67 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 7, 2019

Love posted a picture of the two after the game.

The 25-year-old Frye averaged 8.8 points per game for his career, but he hasn't played more than 20 minutes a game in the last four seasons.