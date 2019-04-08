Billy Donovan: 'I Was Depressed' After Winning Second National Title at Florida

 Billy Donovan coached Florida from 1996-2015.

By Kaelen Jones
April 08, 2019

Billy Donovan revealed that he felt depressed after leading the University of Florida to the second national championship of his tenure in Gainesville, he told reporters during a recent postgame interview.

The Oklahoma City Thunder head coach previously coached at Florida from 1996 to 2015 and led the Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and '07.

“I was depressed. I lost total sight of what it’s all about,” Donovan said. “And I don’t mean what it’s all about in terms of what goes into winning, but the fact that it doesn’t change your life one bit, other than someone may write next to your name, ‘national champion coach.’ Outside of that, it does not change your life."

“And then what happens is you get to a place — and the first time it really resonated with me was I saw an interview on 60 Minutes with Tom Brady when I think the Patriots had won three of their five Super Bowls and after the third one he asked himself, ‘Is this what it’s all about?’" he added. "Because at the end of the day if it’s all about the ring and the trophy, you lose the most valuable thing, and it’s the group of people and the relationships that are established, of people working together to accomplish something they couldn’t accomplish on their own.”

Donovan's answer came in response to a question surrounding comments Michigan State coach Tom Izzo made about needing a second national championship victory to validate his career. Izzo's Spartans reached the Final Four, but lost to Texas Tech in the national semifinal round.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message