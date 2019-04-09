Former President Barack Obama recognized Heat star Dwyane Wade in a tribute video on Tuesday night.

"Congratulations on a great run. Now, I know what you're going through because saying goodbye to a career that you love is never easy. I've been there. In my case, though, I didn't really have a choice. My knees were shot, so I had to give up basketball forever," Obama joked.

"Whenever you got knocked down, you always showed us how to get back up," he added. "You showed some Chicago spirit in you and you did us proud. So from all of us who are fans of the game, we just want to congratulate you on an extraordinary career."

Wade, 37, will retire at the end of the 2019 season, and Tuesday night could be his final Heat home game if the team fails to reach the playoffs. The Heat also honored Wade with several touching tribute videos before the team's tip off against the 76ers on Tuesday.

The guard has spent 14-plus seasons of his 16-year career with the Heat. Wade is a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA performer and three-time NBA champion, winning each title with Miami. Wade entered Tuesday night's game averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in his final season.

The Heat will conclude the regular season on the road against the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.