Watch: Barack Obama Honors Dwyane Wade in Retirement Tribute Video

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Barack Obama recognized Wade and his legacy in a tribute video on Tuesday night.

By Jenna West
April 09, 2019

Former President Barack Obama recognized Heat star Dwyane Wade in a tribute video on Tuesday night.

"Congratulations on a great run. Now, I know what you're going through because saying goodbye to a career that you love is never easy. I've been there. In my case, though, I didn't really have a choice. My knees were shot, so I had to give up basketball forever," Obama joked.

"Whenever you got knocked down, you always showed us how to get back up," he added. "You showed some Chicago spirit in you and you did us proud. So from all of us who are fans of the game, we just want to congratulate you on an extraordinary career."

Wade, 37, will retire at the end of the 2019 season, and Tuesday night could be his final Heat home game if the team fails to reach the playoffs. The Heat also honored Wade with several touching tribute videos before the team's tip off against the 76ers on Tuesday.

The guard has spent 14-plus seasons of his 16-year career with the Heat. Wade is a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA performer and three-time NBA champion, winning each title with Miami. Wade entered Tuesday night's game averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in his final season.

The Heat will conclude the regular season on the road against the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message