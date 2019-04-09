Watch: Heat Honor Dwyane Wade With Tribute Video Before Final Regular-Season Home Game

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Heat honored Dwyane Wade with several tribute videos before the start of his final home game in Miami.

By Jenna West
April 09, 2019

The Miami Heat honored future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade with several tribute videos before the team's final regular-season home game against the 76ers on Tuesday night.

The video focused on highlights from Wade's impressive career, including the Heat selecting him fifth overall in the 2003 NBA draft to his return to Miami last year after leaving to play for the Bulls and Cavaliers.

Wade's teammates also honored him in a video on the legacy he will leave behind in the Heat organization. He later gave a speech thanking his teammates and Heat fans for their support. 

Miami also recreated Wade's iconic Converse commercial with his son Zaire.

Former President Barack Obama shared a heartfelt message on the impact Wade has left on the league.

Wade, 37, announced in September that he planned to retire from the NBA following the end of the 2019 season. He's spent 14-plus seasons of his 16-year career with the Heat. He is a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA performer and three-time NBA champion, winning each title with Miami. Wade entered Tuesday night's game averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in his final season.

The Heat will conclude the regular season on the road against the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

