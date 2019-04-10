LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony Reassemble for Dwyane Wade's Final Game

The Banana Boat Crew has reunited! Sort of.

By Kaelen Jones
April 10, 2019

The Banana Boat Crew has reassembled! Sort of.

Ahead of Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade's final career game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, close friends LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were spotted showing Wade support.

Wade played his final game in front of Miami's home crowd on Tuesday, dropping 30 points against the 76ers. The Heat, however, were eliminated from playoff contention, making Wednesday the final time Wade would play in an NBA contest. It marks the end of an illustrious career.

Perhaps it won't be long before the Banana Boat Crew is back to full strength.

James's Lakers didn't reach the postseason, so he could be available. Anthony has not signed with a team since having his contract bought out by the Hawks midseason. Only Paul will reach the playoffs this year, as his Rockets seek to improve off their Western Conference finals appearance a season ago.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message