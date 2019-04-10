The Banana Boat Crew has reassembled! Sort of.

Ahead of Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade's final career game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, close friends LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were spotted showing Wade support.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony arrive at Barclays Center for Dwyane Wade’s final game. pic.twitter.com/7iyaQHa8t6 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 11, 2019

Wade played his final game in front of Miami's home crowd on Tuesday, dropping 30 points against the 76ers. The Heat, however, were eliminated from playoff contention, making Wednesday the final time Wade would play in an NBA contest. It marks the end of an illustrious career.

Perhaps it won't be long before the Banana Boat Crew is back to full strength.

James's Lakers didn't reach the postseason, so he could be available. Anthony has not signed with a team since having his contract bought out by the Hawks midseason. Only Paul will reach the playoffs this year, as his Rockets seek to improve off their Western Conference finals appearance a season ago.