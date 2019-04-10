Dwyane Wade went out in legendary fashion. The Heat star recorded a triple-double during his final career game against the Nets on Wednesday night. He logged 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in less than three quarters of play.

"This is an Oscar-worthy script for my last game in my last season," Wade said during a postgame interview.

Dwyane Wade gets his triple double in the final game of his career on an assist to Udonis Haslem pic.twitter.com/6fwHOopNPe — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) April 11, 2019

Wade finished with 25 points (10/28 FG, 3/13 3PT), 10 assists and 11 rebounds.

Wade, who made his second start of the season, played a season-high 36 minutes. He did so in front of his friends and fellow NBA stars LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

.@DwyaneWade shared a moment with Carmelo, LeBron and CP3 following his final NBA game. 🙏#OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/3R8tSO3JSQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 11, 2019

Wade received a standing ovation when he checked out for the last time with 10.1 seconds remaining.