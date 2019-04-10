The 2019 NBA playoffs are finally here. The bracket is complete and seeding is arranged for this year's postseason, which is bound to be a thrilling way to conclude the campaign.

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks are the top seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively. Golden State enters as the two-time defending champion after finishing the regular season with a 57–25 record. Meanwhile, Milwaukee will hope to take advantage of having home-court advantage throughout the entire playoffs after recording the top record in the league at 60–22.

Below is a complete list of matchups and scheduling:

Western Conference

1. Warriors vs. 8. Clippers

Game 1 – Clippers at Warriors

Game 2 – Clippers at Warriors

Game 3 – Warriors at Clippers

Game 4 – Warriors at Clippers

Game 5 – Clippers at Warriors (if necessary)

Game 6 – Warriors at Clippers (if necessary)

Game 7 – Clippers at Warriors (if necessary)

4. Rockets vs. 5. Jazz

Game 1 – Jazz at Rockets

Game 2 – Jazz at Rockets

Game 3 – Rockets at Jazz

Game 4 – Rockets at Jazz

Game 5 – Jazz at Rockets (if necessary)

Game 6 – Rockets at Jazz (if necessary)

Game 7 – Jazz at Rockets (if necessary)

3. Blazers vs. 6. Thunder

Game 1 – Thunder at Blazers

Game 2 – Thunder at Blazers

Game 3 – Blazers at Thunder

Game 4 – Blazers at Thunder

Game 5 – Thunder at Blazers (if necessary)

Game 6 – Blazers at Thunder (if necessary)

Game 7 – Thunder at Blazers (if necessary)

2. Nuggets vs. 7. Spurs

Game 1 – Spurs at Nuggets

Game 2 – Spurs at Nuggets

Game 3 – Nuggets at Spurs

Game 4 – Nuggets at Spurs

Game 5 – Spurs at Nuggets (if necessary)

Game 6 – Nuggets at Spurs (if necessary)

Game 7 – Spurs at Nuggets (if necessary)

Eastern Conference

1. Bucks vs. 8. Pistons

Game 1 – Pistons at Bucks

Game 2 – Pistons at Bucks

Game 3 – Bucks at Pistons

Game 4 – Bucks at Pistons

Game 5 – Pistons at Bucks (if necessary)

Game 6 – Bucks at Pistons (if necessary)

Game 7 – Pistons at Bucks (if necessary)

4. Celtics vs. 5. Pacers

Game 1 – Pacers at Celtics

Game 2 – Pacers at Celtics

Game 3 – Celtics at Pacers

Game 4 – Celtics at Pacers

Game 5 – Pacers at Celtics (if necessary)

Game 6 – Celtics at Pacers (if necessary)

Game 7 – Pacers at Celtics (if necessary)

3. 76ers vs. 6. Nets

Game 1 – Nets at 76ers

Game 2 – Nets at 76ers

Game 3 – 76ers at Nets

Game 4 – 76ers at Nets

Game 5 – Nets at 76ers (if necessary)

Game 6 – 76ers at Nets (if necessary)

Game 7 – Nets at 76ers (if necessary)

2. Raptors vs. 7. Magic

Game 1 – Magic at Raptors

Game 2 – Magic at Raptors

Game 3 – Raptors at Magic

Game 4 – Raptors at Magic

Game 5 – Magic at Raptors (if necessary)

Game 6 – Raptors at Magic (if necessary)

Game 7 – Magic at Raptors (if necessary)