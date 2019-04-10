The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks are the top seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.
The 2019 NBA playoffs are finally here. The bracket is complete and seeding is arranged for this year's postseason, which is bound to be a thrilling way to conclude the campaign.
The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks are the top seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively. Golden State enters as the two-time defending champion after finishing the regular season with a 57–25 record. Meanwhile, Milwaukee will hope to take advantage of having home-court advantage throughout the entire playoffs after recording the top record in the league at 60–22.
Below is a complete list of matchups and scheduling:
Western Conference
1. Warriors vs. 8. Clippers
Game 1 – Clippers at Warriors
Game 2 – Clippers at Warriors
Game 3 – Warriors at Clippers
Game 4 – Warriors at Clippers
Game 5 – Clippers at Warriors (if necessary)
Game 6 – Warriors at Clippers (if necessary)
Game 7 – Clippers at Warriors (if necessary)
4. Rockets vs. 5. Jazz
Game 1 – Jazz at Rockets
Game 2 – Jazz at Rockets
Game 3 – Rockets at Jazz
Game 4 – Rockets at Jazz
Game 5 – Jazz at Rockets (if necessary)
Game 6 – Rockets at Jazz (if necessary)
Game 7 – Jazz at Rockets (if necessary)
3. Blazers vs. 6. Thunder
Game 1 – Thunder at Blazers
Game 2 – Thunder at Blazers
Game 3 – Blazers at Thunder
Game 4 – Blazers at Thunder
Game 5 – Thunder at Blazers (if necessary)
Game 6 – Blazers at Thunder (if necessary)
Game 7 – Thunder at Blazers (if necessary)
2. Nuggets vs. 7. Spurs
Game 1 – Spurs at Nuggets
Game 2 – Spurs at Nuggets
Game 3 – Nuggets at Spurs
Game 4 – Nuggets at Spurs
Game 5 – Spurs at Nuggets (if necessary)
Game 6 – Nuggets at Spurs (if necessary)
Game 7 – Spurs at Nuggets (if necessary)
Eastern Conference
1. Bucks vs. 8. Pistons
Game 1 – Pistons at Bucks
Game 2 – Pistons at Bucks
Game 3 – Bucks at Pistons
Game 4 – Bucks at Pistons
Game 5 – Pistons at Bucks (if necessary)
Game 6 – Bucks at Pistons (if necessary)
Game 7 – Pistons at Bucks (if necessary)
4. Celtics vs. 5. Pacers
Game 1 – Pacers at Celtics
Game 2 – Pacers at Celtics
Game 3 – Celtics at Pacers
Game 4 – Celtics at Pacers
Game 5 – Pacers at Celtics (if necessary)
Game 6 – Celtics at Pacers (if necessary)
Game 7 – Pacers at Celtics (if necessary)
3. 76ers vs. 6. Nets
Game 1 – Nets at 76ers
Game 2 – Nets at 76ers
Game 3 – 76ers at Nets
Game 4 – 76ers at Nets
Game 5 – Nets at 76ers (if necessary)
Game 6 – 76ers at Nets (if necessary)
Game 7 – Nets at 76ers (if necessary)
2. Raptors vs. 7. Magic
Game 1 – Magic at Raptors
Game 2 – Magic at Raptors
Game 3 – Raptors at Magic
Game 4 – Raptors at Magic
Game 5 – Magic at Raptors (if necessary)
Game 6 – Raptors at Magic (if necessary)
Game 7 – Magic at Raptors (if necessary)