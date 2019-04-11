Report: Grizzlies Dismiss Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Reassign GM Chris Wallace

Bickerstaff took over for former head coach David Fizdale midway through the 2017-18 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 11, 2019

The Grizzlies dismissed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Bickerstaff became Memphis' head coach in November 2017 after Memphis fired David Fizdale. He went 48–97 in two seasons with Memphis – three years removed from his short stint as the Rockets interim coach. 

Bickerstaff's dismissal on Thursday was unexpected. Former general manager Chris Wallace said early on Thursday that Bickerstaff would return for the 2019-20 season. Wallace's words didn't hold much weight, apparently, as he was reassigned to a scouting role with the organization, per Wojnarowski

Wallace has been with Memphis since 2007. He was the team's general manager from 2007-12 and shifted roles as John Hollinger became the team's vice president of basketball operations.

Memphis finished 2018-19 12th in the West at 33–49. The Grizzlies have missed the playoffs in two-straight seasons but have not won a playoff series since 2015. 

