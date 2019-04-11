Kings general manager and vice president of basketball operations Vlade Divac agreed to a four-year contract extension with Sacramento on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Divac has been with Sacramento since March 2015. The Kings won 32 and 27 games in Divac's first two seasons, respectively, but went 39–43 in 2018-19 en route to a ninth-place finish in the Western Conference.

While Divac is secure in Sacramento, the future reportedly isn't so clear for head coach Dave Joerger. Divac "will make the final call on the coach who has one season and approximately $5 million remaining on his current contract," per Amick. Sacramento lost 17 of its last 26 games after starting the season 30–26.

Joerger coached the Grizzlies from 2015-16 before joining the Kings in May 2016. He has a career record of 245–247.

Sacramento has not reached the postseason since 2006.