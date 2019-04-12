The NBA regular season has ended, but the coaching carousel has just begun, with vacancies throughout the league.

The most notable open head coach spot is in Los Angeles after the Lakers parted ways with Luke Walton on Friday. There's another opening in Sacramento, where a prospective head coach will take over for Dave Joerger to lead De'Aaron Fox and the Kings.

Keep up with the latest NBA coaching and front office rumors below:

• Former Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue is a "strong frontrunner" to become the Lakers head coach. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• 76ers assistant Monty Williams is also a candidate in the Lakers head coach search. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Kings have "formally" requested to interview Luke Walton for their head coach vacancy. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Monty Williams is a candidate for the Kings head coach opening as well as Los Angeles'. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin will become the Pelicans general manager. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)