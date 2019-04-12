NBA Coaching Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Monty Williams Among Favorites to Land Lakers Job

Los Angeles parted ways with former head coach Luke Walton on Friday.

By Michael Shapiro
April 12, 2019

The NBA regular season has ended, but the coaching carousel has just begun, with vacancies throughout the league. 

The most notable open head coach spot is in Los Angeles after the Lakers parted ways with Luke Walton on Friday. There's another opening in Sacramento, where a prospective head coach will take over for Dave Joerger to lead De'Aaron Fox and the Kings

Keep up with the latest NBA coaching and front office rumors below:

• Former Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue is a "strong frontrunner" to become the Lakers head coach. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• 76ers assistant Monty Williams is also a candidate in the Lakers head coach search. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Kings have "formally" requested to interview Luke Walton for their head coach vacancy. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Monty Williams is a candidate for the Kings head coach opening as well as Los Angeles'. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin will become the Pelicans general manager. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message