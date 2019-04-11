Report: Kings Plan to Fire Head Coach Dave Joerger

Sacramento finished ninth in the West at 39–43, its best record since 2005-06. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 11, 2019

Kings general manager Vlade Divac will fire head coach Dave Joerger on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Joerger has been with the Kings since 2016. He went 32–50 and 27–55 in his first two seasons, then led Sacramento to a 39–43 campaign in 2018-19. The Kings finished ninth in the West behind point guard De'Aaron Fox, winning their most games since 2005-06. 

Divac agreed to a four-year contract extension with Sacramento on Thursday morning. The former Lakers and Kings center has been in Sacramento's front office since 2015.

Joerger was Memphis' head coach for three seasons before joining the Kings. He boasted a 147–99 record with Memphis, tallying a trio of winning seasons. 

The Kings have not reached the postseason since 2005-06. Its last playoff series victory came in 2004. 

