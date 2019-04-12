Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, the team announced in a media release on Friday.

According to the Raptors, Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy on Thursday evening in Toronto. There is no timetable for his return. The news comes just one week after Anunoby was cleared from a serious concussion.

Anunoby, 21, averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes per outing in 67 games this season. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.

The Raptors open their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.