Raptors F OG Anunoby Out Indefinitely After Undergoing Emergency Appendectomy

Anunoby underwent successful surgery on Thursday evening.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 12, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, the team announced in a media release on Friday.

According to the Raptors, Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy on Thursday evening in Toronto. There is no timetable for his return. The news comes just one week after Anunoby was cleared from a serious concussion.

Anunoby, 21, averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes per outing in 67 games this season. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.

The Raptors open their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message