Clippers' Montrezl Harrell Honors Nipsey Hussle With Custom Sneakers

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell honored late rapper Nipsey Hussle with his custom sneakers on Saturday night.

By Jenna West
April 13, 2019

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell honored late rapper Nipsey Hussle with a pair of custom sneakers on Saturday night.

Harrell sported the unique Jordan Xs in the Clippers' first-round playoff matchup against the Warriors. The sneakers, which feature pictures of Hussle and lyrics from some of his songs, were designed by Marcus Rivero otherwise known as Soles By Sir. Harrell reached out to Rivero to create the shoes, which also include names of people close to Hussle like his girlfriend Lauren London and his children, according to TMZ Sports.

Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot several times outside of his Los Angeles store, Marathon Clothing, last month and was pronounced dead not long afterward.

Several NBA players, including LeBron James and Steph Curry, turned to social media shortly after Hussle's death to express their condolences. Thunder star Russell Westbrook even dedicated his historic 20-20-20 game to Hussle.

