Russell Westbrook Dedicates Historic 20-Point, 20-Rebound, 20-Assist Game to Nipsey Hussle

Westbrook joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to achieve the feat.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 02, 2019

Russell Westbrook made history on Tuesday night by becoming just the second player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a single game.

During the Thunder's matchup against the Lakers, Westbrook finished with a 20-20-21 stat line, helping Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak and walk away with a 119–103 victory.

After the game, Westbrook dedicated his historic performance to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed during a shooting in his native Los Angeles on Sunday. Hussle was a community organizer involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project, an open-air museum devoted to honoring African-American artistic achievement. His debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

"That wasn't for me," Westbrook said. "That was for my bro. That was for Nipsey."

Westbrook joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players ever to achieve the feat. Chamberlain went for 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists on Feb. 2, 1968.

The Thunder now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 45–33.

The team will play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message