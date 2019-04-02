Russell Westbrook made history on Tuesday night by becoming just the second player in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a single game.

During the Thunder's matchup against the Lakers, Westbrook finished with a 20-20-21 stat line, helping Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak and walk away with a 119–103 victory.

After the game, Westbrook dedicated his historic performance to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed during a shooting in his native Los Angeles on Sunday. Hussle was a community organizer involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project, an open-air museum devoted to honoring African-American artistic achievement. His debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

"That wasn't for me," Westbrook said. "That was for my bro. That was for Nipsey."

Russ finishes with 20 PTS, 21 AST & 20 REB in @okcthunder's win over LA. pic.twitter.com/Klp6IFuYF4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Westbrook joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players ever to achieve the feat. Chamberlain went for 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists on Feb. 2, 1968.

The Thunder now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 45–33.

The team will play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.