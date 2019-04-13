Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing will represent the New York Knicks at this year's NBA draft lottery, the team announced on Saturday.

Ewing was drafted by the Knicks with the first-overall pick in 1985 after New York won the NBA's first-ever draft lottery that year.

“Patrick is a huge part of our team’s history and we’re thrilled to have number 33 represent the franchise at this year’s draft lottery,” Knicks president Steve Mills said in a statement. “Patrick’s connection to the lottery is well documented, and we’re proud to have one of the all-time Knicks greats sit on the dais on behalf of the team, the city and the fans.”

Ewing, an 11-time All-Star, starred for the Knicks in the 1980s and 1990s, setting the franchise's all-time records in points, rebounds, blocks and games played. Ewing was traded to Seattle in his 16th season. New York has won just one playoff series since then.

Ewing now serves as head coach at Georgetown.

The Knicks finished the season with a record of 17–65, the worst in the NBA. New York, the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers all have a 14% chance at landing the top pick. The Knicks hope Ewing gives them a chance to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the top pick.

The draft lottery will take place on May 14.