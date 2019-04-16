Watch: Clippers Overcome 31-Point Deficit to Defeat Warriors at Oracle Arena

Clippers guard Landry Shamet hit a go-ahead three with 15.9 seconds remaining. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

The Warriors blew a 30-point third quarter lead against the Clippers on Monday night, losing 135-131 at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The series will return to the Staples Center for Game 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday night with the series tied 1–1

Golden State sprinted to a 91-61 lead with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter, but Los Angeles scored 85 second-half points to secure the Game 2 victory.

Lou Williams led all scorers with 36 points on 13-22 shooting while rookie guard Landry Shamet hit the game-winning three with 15.9 seconds remaining. 

Monday's victory marked the largest comeback win in NBA playoff history. It was Los Angeles' first postseason win since 2017. 

"They just don't give in, they allow you to coach them, they allow you to sub them, without drama," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said regarding his team's Game 2 effort. "It was our spirit more than anything. Every single guy."

Steph Curry led Golden State with 29 points including 22 in the first half. His co-star Kevin Durant added an efficient 21 points on just eight shots, but was not on the floor in the final possessions after fouling out with 1:21 remaining. 

The Warriors potentially lost more than just Game 2 on Monday night. DeMarcus Cousins exited in the first quarter with an right quad injury. The Kentucky product will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, though there is "significant concern" he suffered a torn quad, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

