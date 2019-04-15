DeMarcus Cousins exited the Warriors' Game 2 matchup against the Clippers on Monday night after a right quad injury in the first quarter at Oracle Arena in Oakland. He will not return and will receive an MRI on Tuesday, per TNT's broadcast.

Cousins chased down a deflection past mid-court, but tripped and fell to the ground as he approached the three-point line. Cousins stayed behind as the Clippers took the ball up the floor, then motioned for a timeout on the next possession.

DeMarcus Cousins limped off and headed to the locker room after chasing down a loose ball



(via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/spNLLgaLSj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2019

Another look at the play which injured Boogie. pic.twitter.com/wBle8wHPOs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2019

The Kentucky product tore his achilles as a member of the Pelicans in January 2018. He signed a one-year deal with Golden State in July 2018, and made his first appearance of the season on Jan. 18.

Cousins entered the postseason averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He was named an All-Star twice in seven seasons with the Kings.

Golden State blew past the Clippers 121–105 in Game 1.