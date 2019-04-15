Warriors Center DeMarcus Cousins Injures Quad vs. Clippers, Will Not Return

Cousins tore his achilles as a member of the Pelicans in January 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 15, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins exited the Warriors' Game 2 matchup against the Clippers on Monday night after a right quad injury in the first quarter at Oracle Arena in Oakland. He will not return and will receive an MRI on Tuesday, per TNT's broadcast. 

Cousins chased down a deflection past mid-court, but tripped and fell to the ground as he approached the three-point line. Cousins stayed behind as the Clippers took the ball up the floor, then motioned for a timeout on the next possession.

The Kentucky product tore his achilles as a member of the Pelicans in January 2018. He signed a one-year deal with Golden State in July 2018, and made his first appearance of the season on Jan. 18.

Cousins entered the postseason averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He was named an All-Star twice in seven seasons with the Kings. 

Golden State blew past the Clippers 121–105 in Game 1. 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message