Report: Dwight Howard Opts In for Second Season With Wizards

Dwight Howard played just nine games with the Wizards this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 18, 2019

Dwight Howard will be returning to the Wizards for a second season, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.

According to Lowe, Howard will opt in for the second year of his deal with Washington, which is worth $5.6 million.

Howard only played nine games with the Wizards this season as a gluteal injury sidelined him in November. He averaged 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and shot 62.3% from the field in his limited action.

Howard will be entering his 16th year in the NBA next season.

