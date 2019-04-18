Dwight Howard will be returning to the Wizards for a second season, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.

According to Lowe, Howard will opt in for the second year of his deal with Washington, which is worth $5.6 million.

Howard only played nine games with the Wizards this season as a gluteal injury sidelined him in November. He averaged 12.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and shot 62.3% from the field in his limited action.

Howard will be entering his 16th year in the NBA next season.