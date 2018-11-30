Wizards center Dwight Howard will likely need surgery to "provide relief from a gluteal injury", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Howard is expected to "miss a significant portion of the regular season" if he undergoes surgery.

Howard has sat out 12 of Washington's 21 games this season, last playing on Nov. 18. The eight-time All-Star saw a nerve specialist in Los Angeles on Thursday, and may seek "further consultation before making a final decision", according to Wojnarowski.

Howard signed with Washington in July. The Wizards are his fourth team in the past four seasons, playing for the Hornets in 2017-18. The 2004 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds this season, the lowest marks since his rookie season.

Washington sits 1.5 games back of Orlando for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.