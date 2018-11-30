Report: Dwight Howard Needs Surgery to Fix Gluteal Injury

Howard last played on Nov. 18. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 30, 2018

Wizards center Dwight Howard will likely need surgery to "provide relief from a gluteal injury", according to ESPN's Adrian WojnarowskiHoward is expected to "miss a significant portion of the regular season" if he undergoes surgery.

Howard has sat out 12 of Washington's 21 games this season, last playing on Nov. 18. The eight-time All-Star saw a nerve specialist in Los Angeles on Thursday, and may seek "further consultation before making a final decision", according to Wojnarowski.

Howard signed with Washington in July. The Wizards are his fourth team in the past four seasons, playing for the Hornets in 2017-18. The 2004 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds this season, the lowest marks since his rookie season. 

Washington sits 1.5 games back of Orlando for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

