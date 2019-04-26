NBA Legends Mourn the Death of John Havlicek

Dick Raphael/Getty Images

Quickly

  • Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and more pay tribute following the death of Celtics legend John Havlicek.
By Matt Dollinger
April 26, 2019

The NBA has lost one of the greatest, and most beloved players, in its 72-year history. Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtics legend John Havlicek passed away Thursday at the age of 79.

Havlicek was an eight-time NBA champion with the Celtics and made 13 All-Star Games over his 16-year career. He racked up 11 All-NBA appearances, eight All-Defense appearances and ranks No. 16 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. 

But Havlicek was best known for his hustle and his heart. "Hondo" was known as the "perpetual motion machine" during his heydey with the Celtics, hounding opponents on the floor and wearing them down. His most famous play came in the 1965 Eastern Conference finals when he stole the inbounds pass to seal the victory and Boston's play-by-play announcer Johnny Most exclaimed: "Havlicek steals it! Over to Sam Jones! Havlicek stole the ball! It's all over! It's all over! Johnny Havlicek is being mobbed by the fans!"

On Thursday, NBA stars, legends and journalists reacted to passing of Havlicek. Below is a roundup of their tributes. (Click here to see SI's classic photos of "Hondo.")

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message