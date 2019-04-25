Basketball Hall of Famer and eight-time NBA champion John Havlicek died Thursday at 79 years old, the Boston Celtics announced.

During his 16-year career, Havlicek was a 13-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA performer, eight-time All-Defensive performer and the 1974 Finals MVP.

He was reportedly suffering from Parkinson's disease, per the Boston Globe. The Celtics released a statement on Havlicek:

John Havlicek is one of the most accomplished players in Boston Celtics history, and the face of many of the franchise’s signature moments. He was a great champion both on the court and in the community, winning 8 NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP, while holding Celtics career records for points scored and games played. Named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, he is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame and his retired #17 hangs in the Garden rafters. His defining traits as a player were his relentless hustle and wholehearted commitment to team over self. He was extraordinarily thoughtful and generous, both on a personal level and for those in need, as illustrated by his commitment to raising money for The Genesis Foundation for Children for over three decades through his fishing tournament. John was kind and considerate, humble and gracious. He was a champion in every sense, and as we join his family, friends, and fans in mourning his loss, we are thankful for all the joy and inspiration he brought to us.

Havlicek ranks 16th in league history in scoring with 26,395 points for his career.

He ranks first in Celtics history in games played and points, second in assists and free throws, and fifth in rebounds.