Kevin Durant to Undergo MRI for Right Calf Strain, Game 6 Status TBD

Durant left late in the third quarter of Game 5 after shooting a jumper.

By Kaelen Jones
May 09, 2019

Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant suffered a right calf strain late in the third quarter of Wednesday's Game 5 contest against the Rockets, Golden State announced.

Durant's status for Friday's Game 6 contest in Houston will be determined after he undergoes an MRI on Thursday.

Durant suffered the injury after pulling up for a jumpshot along the baseline. He rose and appeared to step on the foot of Houston's Iman Shumpert, then grabbed his lower leg before departing with trainers to the locker room. He walked away under his own power.

Durant was ruled out from returning to Wednesday's contest. He finished with 22 points in 32 minutes.

This marks the second time in Durant's postseason career that he's suffered a calf ailment; He previously missed two games during the first round of the 2017 playoffs after straining his left calf.

The Warriors held off the Rockets 104-99 win to earn a 3-2 series lead. James Harden scored 31 points, while Klay Thompson finished with 27 points. Game 6 is scheduled to tip on Friday, May 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

