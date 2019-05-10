The Warriors beat the Rockets 118–113 in Houston on Friday night in Game 6 of the second round playoff series to advance to their fifth Western Conference finals in as many years.

Without Kevin Durant on the floor for Golden State—the Warriors star forward left during the third quarter of Wednesday's game with a right calf strain–and without a single first-half point from Steph Curry, the two teams were locked at 57-all at the break. Klay Thompson had 21 points at the half while James Harden led the Rockets with 19.

After being held scoreless in the first, Curry sparked Golden State's offense in the second half, finishing the night with a team-high 33 points, including four three-pointers and 11 free throws. The Splash Brothers each sunk a deep three in the last minute of play to extend the Warriors' lead to six with just over 40 seconds on the clock.

Even LeBron James was impressed with Curry's second-half comeback.

NEVER underestimate the heart of a Champion‼️‼️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2019

Thompson followed his teammate with 27 points, going 10-of-20 from the field and 7-of-13 from deep, while Draymond Green added 10 rebounds and seven assists. Harden poured in 35 for Houston alongside Chris Paul's 27, but it wasn't enough to force a Game 7.

The Warriors will play the winner of Game 7 between the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets, which tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12.