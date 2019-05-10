Steph Curry Steps Up to Send Warriors to Western Conference Finals With Game 6 Win Over Rockets

Curry poured in 33 points in the second half against Houston.

By Emily Caron
May 10, 2019

The Warriors beat the Rockets 118–113 in Houston on Friday night in Game 6 of the second round playoff series to advance to their fifth Western Conference finals in as many years. 

Without Kevin Durant on the floor for Golden State—the Warriors star forward left during the third quarter of Wednesday's game with a right calf strain–and without a single first-half point from Steph Curry, the two teams were locked at 57-all at the break. Klay Thompson had 21 points at the half while James Harden led the Rockets with 19.

After being held scoreless in the first, Curry sparked Golden State's offense in the second half, finishing the night with a team-high 33 points, including four three-pointers and 11 free throws. The Splash Brothers each sunk a deep three in the last minute of play to extend the Warriors' lead to six with just over 40 seconds on the clock. 

Even LeBron James was impressed with Curry's second-half comeback.

Thompson followed his teammate with 27 points, going 10-of-20 from the field and 7-of-13 from deep, while Draymond Green added 10 rebounds and seven assists. Harden poured in 35 for Houston alongside Chris Paul's 27, but it wasn't enough to force a Game 7. 

The Warriors will play the winner of Game 7 between the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets, which tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message