Report: Kevin Durant Will Not Play in Game 2 Against Trail Blazers With Calf Injury

Durant will miss his third straight game on Thursday night.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 15, 2019

Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the team's Western Conference finals Game 2 matchup against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday.

Durant suffered a right calf strain in the second round's Game 5 battle against the Rockets after making a jumper late in the third quarter. The news was widely expected, as coach Steve Kerr told reporters after practice on Monday that "everyone needs to slow down a little bit on the Kevin stuff. He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet."

Durant did not play in the Warriors' Western Conference finals Game 1 outing on Tuesday. Even without the two-time MVP, Golden State won 116–94 behind Stephen Curry's 36 points and seven assists. 

Before his injury, Durant was averaging an NBA-best 34.2 points per game during the postseason. His injury and return timetable will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Game 2 of the Western Conference finals will be played at Oracle Arena at 9 p.m. ET.

