Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the team's Western Conference finals Game 2 matchup against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday.

Durant suffered a right calf strain in the second round's Game 5 battle against the Rockets after making a jumper late in the third quarter. The news was widely expected, as coach Steve Kerr told reporters after practice on Monday that "everyone needs to slow down a little bit on the Kevin stuff. He hasn't even stepped on the floor yet."

Durant did not play in the Warriors' Western Conference finals Game 1 outing on Tuesday. Even without the two-time MVP, Golden State won 116–94 behind Stephen Curry's 36 points and seven assists.

Before his injury, Durant was averaging an NBA-best 34.2 points per game during the postseason. His injury and return timetable will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Game 2 of the Western Conference finals will be played at Oracle Arena at 9 p.m. ET.