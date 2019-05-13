Warriors forward Kevin Durant is out for at least Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Trail Blazers, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reports.

Shelburne adds that Durant is "unlikely" to play in Game 2 because he will not have his calf strain re-evaluated until Thursday. Game 1 of the series against the Trail Blazers is Tuesday night and Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday.

The Warriors will likely have to pull from the game plan than won Game 6 of their conference semifinal series against the Rockets. Durant suffered his injury in Game 5 after making a jumper late in the third quarter and then grabbed at his leg while running down the court. After Durant's initial MRI, coach Steve Kerr said he expected to see the 10-time All-Star again in the postseason.

Without Durant in Game 6, the Warriors earned a series-clinching 118-113 road victory in Houston.

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals will be played at Golden State's Oracle Arena at 9 p.m. ET.