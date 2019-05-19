Mike D'Antoni Hopes to Coach Three More Years in Houston

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said he wants to coach at least three more seasons.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 19, 2019

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni wants to coach at least three more seasons, he told ESPN on Sunday. 

The 68-year-old D'Antoni has had preliminary discussions with the team to go over the framework of an extension to keep him from entering the final year of his contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I've let [general manager] Daryl [Morey] and [team owner] Tilman [Fertitta] know that I'm energized to keep coaching—and believe that I can continue to do this at a high level for at least another three years," D'Antoni said.

"I want to be a part of a championship here."

The Rockets exited the NBA playoffs this year with a loss to the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Fertitta called the Rockets' Game 6 home loss that eliminated them "unacceptable." The Warriors knocked the Rockets out of the postseason the year before as well. 

D'Antoni, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, joined the Rockets in 2016, and he's got a 173—73 regular-season record.

