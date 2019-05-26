The Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, and no one is more pumped about it than Drake.

The rapper and Raptors superfan sat courtside for Toronto's 100–94 win over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. After the game ended, Drake hugged Kawhi Leonard and gave coach Nick Nurse another shoulder rub. Drizzy even embraced a random cowboy on the court because it was time to celebrate.

Of course cameras followed Drake all night and captured all the different ways he was in his feelings.

DRAKE GIVES NICK NURSE ANOTHER SHOULDER RUB EXCEPT NOW THE RAPTORS ARE GOING TO THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/yQqSWdusrB — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 26, 2019

Drake hugs a cowboy because why not pic.twitter.com/B8bm8YKbvV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 26, 2019

DRAKE WAVES GOODBYE TO THE MILWAUKEE BECAUSE THE RAPTORS ARE GOING TO THE NBA FINALS pic.twitter.com/CR7TCLhcNJ — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 26, 2019

Toronto had an incredible comeback in the series to win four straight games after trailing 2–0 to the Bucks. Drake's squad will now face the Warriors in the NBA Finals, which begin on Thursday, May 30. Game 1 is slated to tip at 9 p.m. ET.