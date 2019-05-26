The Raptors Are Headed to the NBA Finals, and No One Is More Excited Than Drake

Drake celebrated with Kawhi and Nick Nurse and even hugged a cowboy. Why not?

By Jenna West
May 26, 2019

The Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, and no one is more pumped about it than Drake.

The rapper and Raptors superfan sat courtside for Toronto's 100–94 win over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. After the game ended, Drake hugged Kawhi Leonard and gave coach Nick Nurse another shoulder rub. Drizzy even embraced a random cowboy on the court because it was time to celebrate.

Of course cameras followed Drake all night and captured all the different ways he was in his feelings.

Toronto had an incredible comeback in the series to win four straight games after trailing 2–0 to the Bucks. Drake's squad will now face the Warriors in the NBA Finals, which begin on Thursday, May 30. Game 1 is slated to tip at 9 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message