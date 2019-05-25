The Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Toronto beat the Bucks 100–94 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night to win four straight games after trailing 2–0 in the series. The Raptors will face the Warriors, who are making their fifth consecutive Finals appearance.

The Raptors trailed by double figures in the past two games and lagged behind the Bucks during most of the first half on Saturday night. The team made a stunning 17-point comeback in the third quarter and early in the fourth before dominating late in the game.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Kyle Lowry added 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be on Thursday, May 30 in Toronto. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET.