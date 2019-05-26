The Warriors are favored to capture their third straight NBA championship.
The 2019 NBA Finals are officially set and, perhaps unsurprisingly, bettors are expecting the defending champions to retain their crown.
The Golden State Warriors opened at -275 to win the Finals, per Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, while the Toronto Raptors were at +225.
Since then, early money has gone in favor of the Warriors. As of Sunday afternoon, Golden State is now -300. The Raptors' odds are up to +240.
Additionally, odds for the opening game of the series are officially out.
Despite being favored to win the title, the Warriors are one-point underdogs in Game 1.
Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday, May 30. Tip from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 9 p.m. ET.