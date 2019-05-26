The 2019 NBA Finals are officially set and, perhaps unsurprisingly, bettors are expecting the defending champions to retain their crown.

The Golden State Warriors opened at -275 to win the Finals, per Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, while the Toronto Raptors were at +225.

Since then, early money has gone in favor of the Warriors. As of Sunday afternoon, Golden State is now -300. The Raptors' odds are up to +240.

Additionally, odds for the opening game of the series are officially out.

Despite being favored to win the title, the Warriors are one-point underdogs in Game 1.

Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday, May 30. Tip from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 9 p.m. ET.