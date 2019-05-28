Hill believes he's a "top-10 shotgunner of all time."
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill thinks he can beat Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari in a beer chugging challenge.
During the Bucks' exit interviews on Monday, Hill nonchalantly boasted about his beer-drinking skills, casually ensuring that his shotgunning abilities aren't questioned.
"I went to a baseball game yesterday, me and Pat (Connaughton)," Hill said. "They kind of asked me if I was going to chug a beer since they do it at our games. I just didn't think it was appropriate not even 24 hours after we lost to be drinking beer.
"I'm probably like a top-10 (beer) shotgunner of all-time," Hill confidently added. "So we'll have to have a battle, me and the linemen when they come back."
Bakhtiari took social media by storm during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and Bucks in Milwaukee for his ability to down two beers in a 10-second span. After pointing to quarterback Aaron Rodgers to partake in an unofficial beer-chugging contest on the big screen—and watching Rodgers epically fail—Bakhtiari chugged No. 3 just for good measure.
"I can beat him for sure," Hill said of Bakhtiari. "We'll have a battle. But I have to get to Lambeau first."
Bakhtiari turned to Twitter not long afterward to let Hill know he was in.
"Challenge accepted. Your move," he tweeted.
Looks like we've got ourselves a beer battle in the making.