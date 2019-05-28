George Hill Challenges David Bakhtiari to Beer Chugging Challenge

Hill believes he's a "top-10 shotgunner of all time."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 28, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill thinks he can beat Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari in a beer chugging challenge.

During the Bucks' exit interviews on Monday, Hill nonchalantly boasted about his beer-drinking skills, casually ensuring that his shotgunning abilities aren't questioned.

"I went to a baseball game yesterday, me and Pat (Connaughton)," Hill said. "They kind of asked me if I was going to chug a beer since they do it at our games. I just didn't think it was appropriate not even 24 hours after we lost to be drinking beer.

"I'm probably like a top-10 (beer) shotgunner of all-time," Hill confidently added. "So we'll have to have a battle, me and the linemen when they come back."

Bakhtiari took social media by storm during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and Bucks in Milwaukee for his ability to down two beers in a 10-second span. After pointing to quarterback Aaron Rodgers to partake in an unofficial beer-chugging contest on the big screen—and watching Rodgers epically failBakhtiari chugged No. 3 just for good measure.

"I can beat him for sure," Hill said of Bakhtiari. "We'll have a battle. But I have to get to Lambeau first."

Bakhtiari turned to Twitter not long afterward to let Hill know he was in.

"Challenge accepted. Your move," he tweeted.

Looks like we've got ourselves a beer battle in the making.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message