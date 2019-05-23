Aaron Rodgers is Really Bad at Chugging Beer

David Bakhtiari and a "Game of Thrones" extra went at it in a beer-chugging competition during Game 5 between the Raptors and Bucks. 

By Emily Caron
May 23, 2019

Aaron Rodgers is good at football but very, very bad at chugging beer.

Rodgers and Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari were both at Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and Bucks in Milwaukee when the camera panned to Bakhtiari in the stands. The lineman downed two beers in a 10-second span and then pointed to Rodgers to partake in an unofficial beer-chugging competition on the big screen. 

The "Game of Thrones Extra & NFL MVP" could not finish one beer. 

Not. Even. One. Beer. The man even put his finger up asking for another minute and still quit before he finished! 

Bakhtiari chugged No. 3 after Rodgers gave up just for good measure.

Any brownie points Green Bay's quarterback might've earned from his Thrones cameo probably disappeared faster than that beer.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message