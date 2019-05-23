Aaron Rodgers is Really Bad at Chugging Beer

Aaron Rodgers is good at football but very, very bad at chugging beer.

Rodgers and Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari were both at Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and Bucks in Milwaukee when the camera panned to Bakhtiari in the stands. The lineman downed two beers in a 10-second span and then pointed to Rodgers to partake in an unofficial beer-chugging competition on the big screen.

The "Game of Thrones Extra & NFL MVP" could not finish one beer.

Not. Even. One. Beer. The man even put his finger up asking for another minute and still quit before he finished!

David Bakhtiari and a "Game of Thrones" extra went at it in a beer-chugging competition 😂🍺



(via @Bucks)

Bakhtiari chugged No. 3 after Rodgers gave up just for good measure.

Any brownie points Green Bay's quarterback might've earned from his Thrones cameo probably disappeared faster than that beer.