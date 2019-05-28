Kendall Gill’s Parents Still Send Him Cash in His Birthday Card

Rocky Widner/Getty Images | Kendall Gill/Twitter

He made over $43 million in the NBA!

By Dan Gartland
May 28, 2019

Kendall Gill’s parents love him very much. How can I be sure? Because they sent him some cash for his birthday even though he made over $43 million in 15 seasons as an NBA swingman. 

Gill turned 51 on Saturday and shared a photo on Twitter of the card his parents sent him: “Wishing you heaven-sent blessings to fill your birthday with joy!” How sweet. And tucked inside: 25 bucks. Score!

Gill was the fifth overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft and played 966 games for seven NBA teams over an extremely respectable career. That earned him a total of $43,466,195 before taxes. He played a total of 29,481 minutes in the NBA. That means he earned $1,474.38 per minute on the court, or $24.57 per second. So about the same as a birthday card. 

But it’s the thought that counts. 

