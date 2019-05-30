NBA free agency is only one month away, and plenty of speculation is already building about where some of the biggest stars will land this offseason.

Superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving will dominate free agent talks this summer. But plenty of other players could move around as teams plan to put together a championship-caliber roster for next season. Several teams also have max contract slots which could bring several high-profile players to new cities next season.

While everyone wonders what will unfold during free agency, the NBA world is already on the edge of its seat waiting to see which team will snag projected first pick Zion Williamson. CAA Sports announced on Thursday that it will represent the Duke phenom.

Here are the latest rumors around the NBA:

• CAA agents Austin Brown and Lisa Joseph-Metelus will represent Zion Williamson. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Anthony Davis met with David Griffin, the Pelicans' new executive vice president of basketball operations, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pair is expected to continue discussions moving forward. Griffin is making his case to Davis on a future with the Pelicans. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an "aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks" including perhaps Chris Paul. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Big man Clint Capela is among the players the Rockets have "gauged the market for in recent days." (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Kyrie Irving is likely landing in either Brooklyn with the Nets or Los Angeles with LeBron James and the Lakers. (Ric Bucher, Bleacher Report)

• Bradley Beal could be traded before or during the draft, possibly to the Lakers with Lonzo Ball as a preferred trade option. (Ben Standig, NBC Sports Washington)