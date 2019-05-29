Report: Anthony Davis, David Griffin Discuss Star's Future With Pelicans

The Pelicans' Anthony Davis met with David Griffin, the team's new executive vice president of basketball operations, on Wednesday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 29, 2019

The Pelicans' Anthony Davis met with David Griffin, the team's new executive vice president of basketball operations, in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

According to Wojnarowski, the pair is expected to continue a dialogue on moving forward. Griffin is making his case to Davis on a future with the Pelicans. 

The six-time All-Star has been the subject of trade rumors since he requested a trade before the deadline. The Pelicans decided to sit him out of fourth quarters to make sure he stays healthy ahead of the offseason. With only a 6% chance at the top pick, New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft lottery. The team is expected to go with Duke phenom Zion Williamson

On May 21, Griffin said he remains dedicated to keeping Davis in New Orleans and believes the franchise has "a very compelling situation for [Davis] here." Griffin was hired by New Orleans April 12, tasked with making a decision on Davis' future. Davis, 26, will become a free agent next summer if he isn't signed to an extension or traded away before next February. 

The Pelicans missed the Playoffs for the third time in four seasons after finishing at 33–49 in 2018-19.

