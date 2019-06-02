Barack Obama in Attendance as Raptors vs. Warriors Battle in NBA Finals Game 2

Former President Barack Obama will make a trip to the border as the Raptors look to take a 2–0 lead in the NBA Finals.

By Michael Shapiro
June 02, 2019

Drake's presence at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was topped on Sunday night as former President Barack Obama attended the Raptors' battle with the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may join Obama at the arena, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

The 44th President is a noted basketball fan. He attended Duke's matchup with North Carolina in February and honored Dwyane Wade with a tribute video at a Heat home game in April. 

Toronto defeated Steph Curry and the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the Finals on May 31. Golden State enters Sunday's matchup trailing in a playoff series for the first time since May 2016. 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message