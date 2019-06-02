Drake's presence at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was topped on Sunday night as former President Barack Obama attended the Raptors' battle with the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may join Obama at the arena, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

The 44th President is a noted basketball fan. He attended Duke's matchup with North Carolina in February and honored Dwyane Wade with a tribute video at a Heat home game in April.

Toronto defeated Steph Curry and the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the Finals on May 31. Golden State enters Sunday's matchup trailing in a playoff series for the first time since May 2016.