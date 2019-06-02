Former President Barack Obama will make a trip to the border as the Raptors look to take a 2–0 lead in the NBA Finals.
Drake's presence at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was topped on Sunday night as former President Barack Obama attended the Raptors' battle with the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may join Obama at the arena, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.
Presidential walk.#WeTheNorth | @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/gmMl9yw6et— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 2, 2019
The 44th President is a noted basketball fan. He attended Duke's matchup with North Carolina in February and honored Dwyane Wade with a tribute video at a Heat home game in April.
Toronto defeated Steph Curry and the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the Finals on May 31. Golden State enters Sunday's matchup trailing in a playoff series for the first time since May 2016.