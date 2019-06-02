Warriors' Klay Thompson Out (hamstring) for Game 2 vs. Raptors

Thompson led all Warriors with 25 points before heading to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 02, 2019

Warriors guard Klay Thompson exited the Warriors' Game 2 matchup against the Raptors on Sunday with an injured hamstring. He will not return, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Thompson led all scorers with 25 points before leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter. He scored 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor in Toronto's Game 1 victory on May 31.

Game 3 at Oracle Arena in Oakland will be on Wednesday night. 

This story will be updated when more information is available

