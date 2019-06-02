Warriors guard Klay Thompson exited the Warriors' Game 2 matchup against the Raptors on Sunday with an injured hamstring. He will not return, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Klay Thompson limps to the bench in the 4th quarter after landing awkwardly. He was grabbing his left leg before heading to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/87x2Utlbrj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2019

Thompson led all scorers with 25 points before leaving the game midway through the fourth quarter. He scored 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor in Toronto's Game 1 victory on May 31.

Game 3 at Oracle Arena in Oakland will be on Wednesday night.

This story will be updated when more information is available