Warriors Ride Third Quarter Comeback to Defeat Raptors in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State evened the Finals at 1–1 despite a game-high 34 points from Kawhi Leonard.

By Michael Shapiro
June 02, 2019

The Warriors rode an 18-0 run to start the third quarter en route to a 109-104 win over the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. The series is now tied 1–1 before Game 3 at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday. 

Toronto held a five-point lead at halftime with its largest advantage at 12 points midway through the second quarter. But Golden State's third-quarter surge gave the two-time defending champions a lead it would never relinquish. 

Klay Thompson fueled the Warriors for much of Sunday's victory with 25 points on 4-of-6 from three. The five-time All-Star led Golden State in scoring before exiting midway through the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green took care of business without the second Splash Brother. Curry tallied 23 points, while Green stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. 

Toronto locked down Golden State's offense late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Warriors' lead to two with 26.9 seconds to go. The Warriors dribbled out much of the clock, then forward Andre Iguodala iced the contest with a clutch three. Iguodala ended the evening with eight points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Kawhi Leonard fought to give Toronto a 2–0 edge in the Finals. He led all scorers with 34 points, including a perfect 16-of-16 from the line, adding 14 rebounds on the evening. Pascal Siakam scored 12 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field after dominating Game 1 with 32 points.

Tip-off for Game 3 on Wednesday night is slated for 9 p.m. ET. Kevin Durant's status for the matchup has yet to be announced

