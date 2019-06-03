Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson and center Kevon Looney are set for MRIs after both were injured during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Thompson injured his left hamstring in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 109-104 victory after attempting a three-point shot. He did not return to the game after scoring 25 points.

Looney will have an MRI and CT scan after he fell in the first quarter and was diagnosed with a left chest contusion.

Thompson said he expects to play on Wednesday night when the series returns to Oakland for Game 3.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay could be half-dead and he'd say he's fine," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "We'll see. He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it's minor, so I don't know what that means going forward. Sorry. That's all I got."