Warriors' Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney Set For MRIs After Game 2 Injuries

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson to get MRI for injured hamstring; remains confident for Game 3.

By Scooby Axson
June 03, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson and center Kevon Looney are set for MRIs after both were injured during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Thompson injured his left hamstring in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 109-104 victory after attempting a three-point shot. He did not return to the game after scoring 25 points.

Looney will have an MRI and CT scan after he fell in the first quarter and was diagnosed with a left chest contusion.

Thompson said he expects to play on Wednesday night when the series returns to Oakland for Game 3.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay could be half-dead and he'd say he's fine," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "We'll see. He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it's minor, so I don't know what that means going forward. Sorry. That's all I got."

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message