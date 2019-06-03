Celtics' Jaylen Brown Dishes Love Advice to The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown

Jaylen Brown and Hannah Brown defeated Bachelorette contestant Jed and Celtics guard Terry Rozier in a friendly game of two-on-two.

By Michael Shapiro
June 03, 2019

Hannah Brown is the newest Bachelorette as well as a noted sports fan, so it was only natural for the ABC program took to the hardwood on Monday night during the fourth episode of season 15.

Brown and contestant Jed Wyatt joined Celtics' guards Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier at Boston's practice facility, shooting some hoops while searching for love along the way. 

The two Browns stepped aside for a portion of Monday's episode to discuss Hannah's chase for love and the keys to a good relationship. 

"[You should look for] somebody that makes you laugh. Somebody who you can be yourself with, somebody who respects you," Jaylen Brown told Hannah. "Somebody who's there for the rough times and the good times. Someone who's going to accept you for your flaws and your beauty."

 

Brown and Brown squared off against Wyatt and Rozier in a friendly game of two-on-two, finding a dose of added chemistry on the court. 

Hannah's true colors lie with the Crimson Tide, but perhaps another dose of Celtics green is in her future. 

