Warriors center Kevon Looney is out indefinitely after fracturing his collarbone in the Warriors' Game 2 win over the Raptors on Sunday night, the team confirmed.

Looney is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but "there isn't great optimism on a return," in the Finals, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The fourth-year center exited the game in the first quarter on Sunday night after colliding with Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard bulldozed Kevon Looney like a linebacker. pic.twitter.com/TFXwKNdVs6 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 3, 2019

Looney joined the Warriors in 2015 after being selected with the No. 30 overall pick. He is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this postseason.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 25 points in Sunday's 109-104 win. Thompson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter, and is questionable for Game 3.

Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday is slated for 9 p.m. ET.