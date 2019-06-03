Warriors Center Kevon Looney Out Indefinitely With Fractured Collarbone

Looney's hurt collarbone forced him into the locker room in the first quarter on Sunday night.

By Michael Shapiro
June 03, 2019

Warriors center Kevon Looney is out indefinitely after fracturing his collarbone in the Warriors' Game 2 win over the Raptors on Sunday night, the team confirmed

Looney is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but "there isn't great optimism on a return," in the Finals, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The fourth-year center exited the game in the first quarter on Sunday night after colliding with Kawhi Leonard. 

Looney joined the Warriors in 2015 after being selected with the No. 30 overall pick. He is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this postseason. 

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 25 points in Sunday's 109-104 win. Thompson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter, and is questionable for Game 3. 

Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message