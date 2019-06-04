JR Smith and Al Harrington Lobbied to Legalize Marijuana in New York

If New York establishes new laws on marijuana, people will have JR Smith and Al Harrington to thank.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 04, 2019

New York's legislators are deciding on whether or not to legalize marijuana in the state, and two former Knicks decided to make their way up to the state capital of Albany to help push for legalization.

Al Harrington, who has been an advocate and distributor of medical marijuana products, and JR Smith spoke in favor of legalizing marijuana. Harrington told Bernadette Hogan and Ebony Bowden of the New York Post he and Smith have "expertise" in medical and recreational weed and wanted to see the black community taken care of with potential new legislation.

Harrington operates the cannabis brand Viola, which he hopes to one day sell for $1 billion. Smith was suspended five games in 2013, reportedly for testing positive for marijuana. So both provide unique views on the topic.

If lawmakers don't agree to new legislation by June 19, there is expectation this current version of the bill will not become law.

But, Smith and Harrington's voices may make a difference, and Smith could get to spend all summer 2019 celebrating marijuana legalization like he celebrated after the 2016 championship: shirtless.

