The Truth: Paul Pierce Was Wheelchaired From 2008 Finals to Use the Bathroom

Paul Pierce exited Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals with an apparent right-leg injury. Over a decade later, he explained what really happened.

By Kaelen Jones
June 05, 2019

Eleven years ago, Paul Pierce briefly exited Game 1 of the NBA Finals with what appeared to be a potentially serious right leg injury. Then later re-emerged to help the Celtics defeat the Lakers en route to capturing their first NBA title in over 20 years.

Over the years, there's been debate over the seriousness of Pierce's injury. While on the set of NBA Countdown ahead of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Wednesday, the Celtics legend finally admitted why he went down and needed to be helped off the court.

"I have a confession to make," Pierce said. "I just had to go the bathroom."

"But why did you need a wheelchair to get to the bathroom?" Chauncey Billups quipped.

"Ah, something went down and I had to go to the bathroom," Pierce replied.

So there you have it. One of the most iconic moments in recent NBA Finals history came to be because someone had to go use the restroom.

