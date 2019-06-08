Report: Kevin Durant's Last Workout to Test Calf Injury Went Poorly

Kevin Durant tried to test his calf strain ahead of Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it did not go as he and the Warriors hoped.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 08, 2019

Kevin Durant has now missed nine consecutive games this postseason and the chances of him returning before the conclusion of the Finals continue to dwindle.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports Durant's workout on Thursday to test the calf strain that's kept him sidelined since the second round of the postseason went poorly. ESPN's Jalen Rose offered a similar sentiment, saying he was familiar with the workout the Warriors had for Durant and "it did not go well on any level."

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=56&v=NJRp4APm9kA]

Prior to the loss in Game 4 Friday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters he was going to stop giving updates on Durant's potential return until he was ready to play.

Golden State won six of the first seven games it played these playoffs without Durant but lost two straight home contests to fall behind 3-1 to the Raptors.

On Monday the Warriors will look to extend their season and the series when they battle in Toronto for Game 5.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message