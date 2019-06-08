Kevin Durant has now missed nine consecutive games this postseason and the chances of him returning before the conclusion of the Finals continue to dwindle.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports Durant's workout on Thursday to test the calf strain that's kept him sidelined since the second round of the postseason went poorly. ESPN's Jalen Rose offered a similar sentiment, saying he was familiar with the workout the Warriors had for Durant and "it did not go well on any level."

.@WindhorstESPN: “Durant just isn’t ready. His body isn’t ready. The trainers don’t believe it, he doesn’t believe it...”



Prior to the loss in Game 4 Friday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters he was going to stop giving updates on Durant's potential return until he was ready to play.

Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: "We're hoping he can play Game 5 or 6." Won't give any other updated details. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 7, 2019

Golden State won six of the first seven games it played these playoffs without Durant but lost two straight home contests to fall behind 3-1 to the Raptors.

On Monday the Warriors will look to extend their season and the series when they battle in Toronto for Game 5.