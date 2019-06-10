Raptors Fans Perform 'O Canada' Ahead of NBA Finals Game 5 in Place of Singer

Raptors fans were given the task of singing the Canadian national anthem, and they didn't disappoint.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 10, 2019

With the Raptors one win away from their first NBA championship in history, the team went a different route when it picked its NBA Finals Game 5 Canadian national anthem performer: the fans. 

But the move didn't disappoint and the thousands who packed Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday night performed "O Canada"

Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica performed the United States national anthem. 

The move to have the crowd sing came after fans broke out into singing O Canada at Oracle Arena after the Raptors' Game 4 win. Fans also sung the anthem in the streets after the Raptors advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Raptors lead the series 3–1 entering Monday night's matchup. The Warriors were joined by star Kevin Durant, who missed the last nine postseason games with a calf injury.

