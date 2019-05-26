The Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, and fans filled the streets of Toronto to celebrate the big moment.

After Toronto beat the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, fans celebrated by singing in the streets. They didn't opt for a hit from superfan Drake, who was going crazy inside Scotiabank Arena, but instead chose a more classic piece–"O Canada."

Fans also piled into Jurassic Park to take in the historic moment in Raptors history, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated the team on Twitter.

History made! @Raptors, it’s time to bring that championship to Canada! #WeTheNorth — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2019

🙌🙌🙌



Congratulations to the @Raptors on winning the East and advancing to the NBA Finals! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/iCqnISxPTq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 26, 2019

The Raptors will face the Warriors in the NBA Finals, and this year will be Golden State's fifth consecutive appearance in the title series. Game 1 of the Finals is scheduled for Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET.