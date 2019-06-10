The Warriors' Kevin Durant had to leave the Game 5 of the NBA Finals after he appeared to re-injure his calf in the second quarter. It's the same calf that has plagued him during this postseason.

Durant limped to the locker room with his teammate's help, and the team announced he suffered a right lower leg injury and he would miss rest of the contest. He'll undergo a MRI on Tuesday.

But after Durant was injured, fans at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena started cheering. It took Warriors players, along with the Raptors' Serge Ibaka and other Toronto players to hold out their arms to try and get the crowd to calm down. The PA announcer said "Shhhhh" on the mic and fans eventually started clapping, chanting "KD" as he exited. The Toronto players offered him words of encouragement as he exited.

Some fans cheered as Kevin Durant exited with an injury, and the players weren't having it



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/3814A62qbp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2019

Durant was making his first start for Golden State since he injured his calf against the Rockets on May 9. Before exiting, he had 11 points.