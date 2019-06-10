Kevin Durant Out for NBA Finals Game 5 With Lower Leg Injury, Will Receive MRI Tuesday

Durant added 11 points including a 3-3 mark from three before entering Golden State's locker room in the second quarter. 

Kevin Durant exited the Warriors' Game 5 contest with the Raptors on Monday after appearing to re-injure his calf in the second quarter. 

The 2017 and 2018 Finals MVP was declared out for the rest of the contest, per the organization. He will receive an MRI on Tuesday and left Scotiabank Arena in the third quarter on crutches

Durant has not played for Golden State since injuring his calf against the Rockets on May9. He tallied 11 points before his injury including a 3-3 mark from the field. 

This post will be updated when more information is available. 

      Modal message